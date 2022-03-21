US evangelical leader announces that Putin will never receive a Friends of Zion award

When Putin came to Israel for the World Holocaust Forum in 2020, I was asked if I would honor Russians who fought the Nazis and liberated Auschwitz. More than 8.66 million Soviet soldiers died fighting the Nazis.

At the time, I said that I would definitely be open to giving the award on behalf of the Russian people to President Vladimir Putin for that act. But there’s no possibility that I’ll ever honor Putin with any award. He’s an absolute devil. He will go down in the history books next to names like Hitler and Stalin.

I have been in Ukraine bringing humanitarian aid to elderly Jewish Holocaust survivors who are not able to leave the country and have no food. I’ve been assisting them for over 12 years. When I see what this devil has done to this precious nation, it is clear that he does not deserve to be honored. The only hall Putin needs to be inaugurated into is the hall of shame.