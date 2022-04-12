Joint List leader causes outrage with call for Palestinian flag to fly over Jerusalem

Joint List party leader Ayman Odeh caused outrage on Sunday when he called for Arab Israelis serving in the security forces in East Jerusalem and the West Bank to quit and “throw down” their weapons, even calling for the Palestinian flag to fly over Jerusalem.

Odeh’s words were recorded on video from Jerusalem’s Old City and posted to Facebook, leading to calls to investigate the leader for “inciting violence.”

“Recently, I have met with many groups from occupied Arab Jerusalem. Young Palestinians with Israeli citizenship have told me that they are being harmed and humiliated. It is important for me to tell you from here, the Damascus Gate, that it is a humiliation for one of our sons to join the security forces,” Odeh said in, according to the Times of Israel.

“Our historical position is that we will be with our people to end the murderous occupation so that the state of Palestine will be established and Palestinian flags will be hoisted on the walls of Jerusalem,” he added.

Odeh also urged young people who were part of the security forces to throw their weapons down and quit.

“Young people must not join the occupation forces. I call on the young people who have already joined, who are no more than one percent, a total of a few thousand, whose joining is insulting and humiliating, I call on them — throw the weapons in their face and tell them that our place is not with you. We will not be part of the injustice and the crime,” he said.

The fiery call comes following multiple terrorist incidents in Israel in recent weeks that have led to heightened security, especially as Muslims celebrate the holy month of Ramadan that last year was the time Hamas launched a war against Israel, firing hundreds of rockets.

The words come as Arab-Israeli Amir Khoury lost his life in a recent terrorist attack.

“The late Amir Khoury is an Israeli hero. He was an Arab-Israeli. Amir is a symbol of coexistence and integration. Police officers from Arab society are an important part of the police in the fight against crime and terrorism, and this trend will continue to intensify,” Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev told the Jerusalem Post on Monday.