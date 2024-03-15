You're Wrong, President Biden, about Israel

President Biden, in your State of the Union address, you said, “Most people in Gaza are not Hamas.” You’re wrong. Most people in Gaza are Hamas. The Palestinians in Gaza voted Hamas into power 17 years ago, and during the last 17 years, Hamas has instituted the most anti-Semitic educational system on the planet, teaching the children that Jews are born with tails and horns and are the seed of Satan and that the greatest honor in life is to kill a Jew.

An example is a book that IDF soldiers found in a home in the Al-Furqan region of Gaza called “The End of the Jews” written by Hamas co-founder and former PA foreign minister Mahmoud al-Zahar. The book’s cover shows swords and daggers piercing through Stars of David and Jews drowning in blood.

The book mainly hails the fact that first of all, we should not recognize the fact that there are Jews and Jewish people, but most predominantly, it hails the Holocaust, enhances what the Nazis have done, and calls for nations to follow what the Nazis have done.

Half the population of Gaza are young people and, oh, by the way, after the terrorists finished slaughtering the Jews, those young peoplein Gaza came in to steal everything.

President Biden, you also said, “The last five months have been gut-wrenching for the Israeli people and the Palestinian people.” President Biden, how is it possible that you could form a moral equivalency between Jew-hating, October 7celebrating Gazans and innocent Jewish people in Israel? Your words are not helping Israel win the war; they’re helping Hamas.

Hamas is already winning the media war. Every lie they release to the media is reported as truth. To criticize Israel during their 9/11 war is outrageous. How many times did Israel criticize America when it was fighting its 9/11 war in the Middle East? The answer is never.

They did just the opposite. They showed unconditional support for the United States. Now sending a signal that there is daylight between the U.S. and Israel will not help in the release of the Israeli hostages. It will do the opposite.

Radical Islamic terrorists only step back when they fear us. Sending a signal of sympathy towards them does not achieve that objective at all.

President Biden, I realize that you’re in a presidential election year, and you’re seeking support from Israel-hating progressive leftists and Muslims in America who do not believe that evil really exists, that people are basically good, and thus individuals cannot be held accountable for the wrong they do.

Their tactic is that it’s better just to talk with people since they are basically all the same and reasonable rather than bringing them to justice or fighting to stop those committing crimes against humanity. The terrorists are depending on the anti-war liberals in America to rally behind them and support their cause.

These radical leftists have convinced America that the war on terror cannot be won through military action. The liberal media is attempting to fracture our will to win.

Appeasement has become the offshoot of self-loathing. Rather than believe those who waged war against us are evil, we begin to see ourselves as evil for retaliating and even worse. Self-loathing replaces righteous indignation and begets appeasement. The desire to negotiate no matter the costs gives rise to those in the West becoming unwilling to cohorts to jihadists.

President Biden, these individuals rationalize the presence of evil, based on their perception of their own past sins. Their belief in a perfect world is a weakened, anemic America that embraces the perpetrator and castigates the victim. The terrorists are killing the body. The leftists are killing the soul. Secular humanists make excuses for evil or worse, deny evil exists and coddle it by refusing to confront it.

President, Iran has seven military arms. Hamas is just one. Hezbollah is much larger.

The Islamic world doesn’t want the Palestinian crisis solved. These family-owned corporations called countries blame everything on Israel. As long as the Palestinian crisis exists, it keeps the focus off of them. And they do not want radical Islamist Palestinians living in their countries.

If America surrenders to radical Islam, then a fanatical, dictatorial fascist Islamic State with 80 million people will have an atomic bomb and most likely a nuclear umbrella of Russian planes flying over Iranian airspace. Iran has already made it very clear what they intend to do with that atomic bomb: to wipe Israel off the map.

If Osama bin Laden had an atomic bomb, New York City and Washington, D.C., would be renamed Nagasaki and Hiroshima. If Hitler had won, we’d all be speaking German. The war Israel is fighting is an existential threat not only against Israel but against America. America thought they could pacify radical Islam before 9/11. We saw where that got us.

You also said in your speech that the war could end if Hamas releases the hostages. No, President Biden, the war cannot end until Hamas is completely destroyed, the same way we destroyed al-Qaeda and ISIS.

You scolded Israel, saying this war has taken a greater toll on innocent civilians than all previous wars in Gaza combined, and that it’s heartbreaking. Why didn’t you say that about America after the post-9/11 wars, in which 3.6 to 3.8 million people died? They were killed in their homes and marketplaces, and on roadways by bombs, bullets, and drones. It’s estimated the number could actually be 4.5 to 4.7 million.

As you well know, the Defense Department instituted policies designed to control the information of the human cost of war by paying Iraqi journalists to write positive accounts of the war, inviting U.S. journalists to embed with military units, but requiring them to submit their stories for pre-publication review, erasing journalists’ footage of civilian deaths in Afghanistan and Iraq, and refusing to discuss statistics on civilian casualties.

President Biden, you never spoke up when millions of children were suffering in Afghanistan and Iraq because of those wars. 92% of the Afghans were impoverished during the war; 3 million children had acute malnutrition. At least half the population was living on less than $1.90 per day. The U.S. swept these facts under the rug because it was fighting a righteous war against radical Islam. The U.S., like Israel, was not targeting civilians and like Israel was trying to protect civilians.

You scolded Israel, saying they must allow more aid into Gaza and ensure humanitarian workers aren’t caught in the crossfire. Oh, really? Tell that to the humanitarian workers in the hospitals who were embedded with Hamas terrorists or the U.N. humanitarian workers who were involved in the October 7th attacks.

Tell that to the Israeli hostages who are starving to death. Only God knows what Hamas is doing to them in those tunnels as the U.S. military is airlifting aid into Gaza knowing full well that a lot of that aid will end up in the hands of Hamas terrorists as does the aid you’re also sending the U.S. military to provide.

You refused to support a bill that would provide $17.6 billion of aid to Israel, and yet you lobbied for a bill that gives over three times that amount, $60 billion, to Ukraine. You have gone even further and refused to allow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, to come to the White House, and you attack him constantly.

You said that the solution is a state for the Palestinians so they can live in peace and dignity. But when have the Jews in Israel lived in peace and dignity since the Palestinians began demanding a state? Would you tell it to the families that had been blown up by suicide bombers? Are you forgetting the Palestinian state myth was created by the terrorist Arafat and his terrorist organization the PLO?

You said there’s no other path that guarantees peace between Israel and its neighbors. President Biden, you’re wrong. The Abraham Accords came about despite the Palestinians. Once Saudi Arabia makes peace with Israel, the Palestinians are going to be hard-pressed to fund their terror business anymore. The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman said in a private meeting I was at, “The Palestinians should not be fighting Israel; they should be copying Israel.”

You said, “Israel has a fundamental responsibility to protect innocent civilians in Gaza,” but how about protecting innocent civilians in Israel? Does Israel have the right to protect innocent civilians? And how in heaven’s name can they do that if a terror organization is allowed to survive and thrive? If the Ku Klux Klan was bombing New York City and demanding all Black people leave and only white people live there, would you support the Ku Klux Klan having a state? Jews don’t die in Israel over land; they die because they are Jews.

President, you’ve said in other speeches that Netanyahu was hurting Israel more than helping and that he’s undermining the values that Israel was founded on and the harmony of the country with his handling of the Gaza war. You have also said that you warned Netanyahu that there are red lines Israel should not cross in this war on Gaza and that an invasion of the city of Rafah would be a red line. To criticize a wartime prime minister and pressure him to not take out terror battalions in Rafah is outrageous.

You were even caught off the record with a hot mic in the House of Representatives saying that Netanyahu needs a “come to Jesus” meeting on the issue of humanitarian aid for Gaza. You attack Israel over human rights. Mr. President, fighting terrorists is a human right. Hamas is a proxy of Iran. They were funded by Iran, and many of them were trained there. They were promised $10,000 for killing Jews and a new house for bringing hostages to Gaza.

“The Biden administration is attempting to overthrow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government,” a senior Israeli political official said.

“We expect our friends to act to overthrow the terror regime of Hamas and not the elected government in Israel,” the official said, in reaction to the annual Threat Assessment report which warned that Netanyahu’s coalition could be replaced by a more moderate one.

“Netanyahu’s viability as [a] leader as well as his governing coalition of far right and ultra-orthodox parties that pursue hardline policies on Palestinian and security issues may be in doubt,” the U.S. said in the report.

This is outrageous. Israel is at war, and America is trying to overthrow the Israeli government. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Thursday for new elections in Israel, harshly criticizing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as an obstacle to peace.

Israel is facing an existential threat from Iran and its proxies. President Biden, your rhetoric to the State of Israel and Prime Minister Netanyahu is precisely what came out of the mouth of Neville Chamberlain on the 13th of September 1938, when he seceded the German-speaking Sunderland region of Czechoslovakia to Hitler’s Nazi Germany.

There is absolutely no possibility that “Hamasistan” can be allowed to exist any longer. There is no doubt if they do, Israel will experience many more October 7 attacks. For you to believe that the Iranian-funded Islamist Jew-haters in Gaza have any potential for genuine democracy is delusional.

Hamas is winning the media war with its lies. This is a test of America’s moral clarity, and we are presently failing the test. President Biden, if we fail, they will come for us next. Israel is the little Satan. America, in their mind, is the great Satan.

Mike Evans is a Nobel Prize nominee and #1 New York Times bestselling author with 119 published books. He is the Founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem, the Ten Boom Holocaust Museum in Haarlem, Holland, and the Jerusalem Prayer Team, which has the largest religious Facebook page in the world.