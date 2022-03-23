Vice President Mike Pence honored with Friends of Zion award in Jerusalem

Several of the top evangelical leaders from the Trump Faith Initiative united to honor former

Vice President Mike Pence for his support of the State of Israel at a recent presentation of the

Friends of Zion award.



The event was held on March 8 at the Friends of Zion Heritage Center and Museum in

Jerusalem, hosted by Friends of Zion founder Mike Evans.



Some of those who participated with videos of support included Rev. Franklin Graham; Pastor

Robert Jeffress; Pastor Jack Graham; Pastor Robert Morris; Mike Huckabee; Christian

Broadcasting Network’s Gordon Robertson; Trinity Broadcasting Network’s Matthew Crouch;

Rev Doug Clay; and Ralph Reed.



The Friends of Zion award was commissioned by the late ninth president of Israel and former

international chairman of Friends of Zion Shimon Peres. The Friends of Zion award has been

given to more than 20 world leaders, including two U.S. presidents, George W. Bush and Donald

Trump.



Also in attendance at the event were special guests Yonatan Markowitz, Chief Rabbi of Kyiv,

Ukraine, and his wife Ina. The couple was recently forced to flee Ukraine following Russia’s

invasion of their country.



“When I arrived today, I had the privilege of meeting the Chief Rabbi of Kyiv Yonatan Markowitz

and his courageous wife Ina. It reminded me of why Israel is here, and how important it is for all

of us to stand for freedom and to stand with the people of this beloved country,” Pence said.



“No matter what the future holds, I want to ensure that wherever I speak or give a speech, I will

say out loud that the United States supports Israel and will always stand by Israel,” he added.



The Friends of Zion Museum opened in 2015 in the heart of Jerusalem with the help of

thousands of supporters of Israel worldwide. It presents a technologically advanced and

interactive experience that tells the stories of both the dream to restore the Jewish people to

their historic homeland and the brave non-Jews who assisted them in realizing this dream.



The Friends of Zion Museum serves as a platform for fighting BDS and antisemitism

internationally. The Museum is a non-profit organization operating in Jerusalem and supported

by friends from all over the world.