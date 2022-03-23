Vice President Mike Pence honored with Friends of Zion award in Jerusalem

Several of the top evangelical leaders from the Trump Faith Initiative united to honor former
Vice President Mike Pence for his support of the State of Israel at a recent presentation of the
Friends of Zion award.
The event was held on March 8 at the Friends of Zion Heritage Center and Museum in
Jerusalem, hosted by Friends of Zion founder Mike Evans.
Some of those who participated with videos of support included Rev. Franklin Graham; Pastor
Robert Jeffress; Pastor Jack Graham; Pastor Robert Morris; Mike Huckabee; Christian
Broadcasting Network’s Gordon Robertson; Trinity Broadcasting Network’s Matthew Crouch;
Rev Doug Clay; and Ralph Reed.
The Friends of Zion award was commissioned by the late ninth president of Israel and former
international chairman of Friends of Zion Shimon Peres. The Friends of Zion award has been
given to more than 20 world leaders, including two U.S. presidents, George W. Bush and Donald
Trump.
Also in attendance at the event were special guests Yonatan Markowitz, Chief Rabbi of Kyiv,
Ukraine, and his wife Ina. The couple was recently forced to flee Ukraine following Russia’s
invasion of their country.
“When I arrived today, I had the privilege of meeting the Chief Rabbi of Kyiv Yonatan Markowitz
and his courageous wife Ina. It reminded me of why Israel is here, and how important it is for all
of us to stand for freedom and to stand with the people of this beloved country,” Pence said.
“No matter what the future holds, I want to ensure that wherever I speak or give a speech, I will
say out loud that the United States supports Israel and will always stand by Israel,” he added.
The Friends of Zion Museum opened in 2015 in the heart of Jerusalem with the help of
thousands of supporters of Israel worldwide. It presents a technologically advanced and
interactive experience that tells the stories of both the dream to restore the Jewish people to
their historic homeland and the brave non-Jews who assisted them in realizing this dream.
The Friends of Zion Museum serves as a platform for fighting BDS and antisemitism
internationally. The Museum is a non-profit organization operating in Jerusalem and supported
by friends from all over the world.
Vice President Mike Pence honored with Friends of Zion award in Jerusalem
Several of the top evangelical leaders from the Trump Faith Initiative united to honor former