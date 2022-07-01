Former Defense Minister Yair Lapid has become Israel’s prime minister over a caretaker government until November 1.

Lapid took over the position following the Knesset dissolving itself and Naftali Bennett stepped down from the prime minister role.

“We’ll do the best we can for a Jewish, democratic state, good and strong and thriving, because that is the job, and it’s bigger than all of us,” Lapid said at a handover ceremony on Thursday.

Lapid’s role in leadership may be short but will include a significant impact. Later this month, he is expected to host President Joe Biden during his first visit to the country as president.

The new prime minister will also be expected to continue dealing with Iran’s efforts to develop nuclear weapons. Concerns have grown in recent weeks following reports of Iran’s updated actions, as well as ongoing efforts by the U.S. and Western nations continuing to extend efforts at a renewed nuclear deal.

Lapid will also face ongoing internal issues within Israel, including safety from physical threats to the state. In addition, he’ll need to remain steadfast as the nation pushes toward its fifth election in three and a half years.

CBN reported that the new leader did not speak publicly after the vote but instead visited Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial.

“Immediately after the vote, I went to Yad Vashem to promise my father that I will always keep Israel strong, able to defend itself and ensure peace for its children,” he said.

The new election is expected to see a strong comeback effort by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The former leader is already publicly addressing his government as the “only alternative” for a strong nationalist government.