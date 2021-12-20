British Parliament member Robert Jenrick said last week that he plans to present a bill to ban the Boycott, Sanctions and Divestment (BDS) movement in the UK in the coming months.

“In the following months, we will be working to outlaw BDS in the UK,” Jenrick said. The comment was reportedly made during a panel on antisemitism at Australian Jewish philanthropist Albert Dadon’s Leadership Dialogue 2021 (LDI) on Israel-UK-Australia relations online conference, i24 news reported.

The move would be a bold one for the UK, though Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party would likely support the move. In September, the nation’s Labor Party passed a motion defining Israel as an “apartheid state.” The battle between the two parties regarding Israel and any attempt to pass an anti-BDS law could be controversial.

Several nations have joined the boycott of the BDS movement, but the addition of the UK would mark a significant step forward against the antisemitic initiative. In Germany, a 2019 resolution condemned BDS as antisemitism. In 2020, Austria also condemned BDS as antisemitic.

In the US, for example, the country has failed to pass anti-BDS legislation at the federal level. However, 35 states have passed their own bans against BDS practices.

Tennessee was the first state to pass an anti-BDS law in April 2015. Two other states, South Carolina and Illinois, joined the same year, with the movement growing since to include more than half of the nation’s states.

West Virginia became the most recent state to add an anti-BDS law, effective July 2021, with Gov. Jim Justice writing that the state “has an economic and a humanitarian obligation to denounce and reject the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement against Israel, and to prevent the state or any of its instrumentalities from contracting with companies that engage in the movement.”