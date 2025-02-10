WASHINGTON — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with 14 prominent American Evangelical leaders Monday before his high-stakes discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. The closed-door gathering, organized by Ambassador-designate Mike Huckabee at Blair House, allowed Evangelical leaders to engage directly with Netanyahu on pressing issues facing Israel in 2025.

Among those present were influential figures like Mike Evans, Franklin Graham, Tony Perkins, Robert Jeffress, and John Hagee, who represent a broad spectrum of Evangelical groups across the U.S. Huckabee explained the purpose of the meeting was to affirm the strong, unwavering support of Evangelicals for Israel, especially during a time of rising anti-Semitism and regional threats.

The gathering, described as intimate and candid, focused on serious concerns such as the risks associated with releasing Palestinian prisoners to facilitate hostage returns. Netanyahu acknowledged the dangers but emphasized the urgency of securing the release of hostages, including American citizens.

Huckabee, a longtime advocate for Israel, noted the personal nature of the meeting, aiming to provide Netanyahu with reassurance that Evangelicals remain steadfast allies. The session was marked by thoughtful questions, including one from Dr. Robert Jeffress on the potential consequences of prisoner releases, to which Netanyahu responded with directness, acknowledging the difficult decisions Israel faces.

Huckabee also reflected on the U.S. administration’s shift in policy, expressing pride in the renewed pressure on Iran to curb its funding of terrorism. He emphasized the importance of focusing on the return of all hostages, particularly American citizens, and criticized the previous administration’s handling of such matters.

The meeting underscored the deepening bond between Israel and Evangelical communities, with Huckabee playing a key role in facilitating dialogue at a critical moment for both nations.

February 10, 2025. Comment on article by Joel C. Rosenberg, “Huckabee takes ALL ISRAEL NEWS ‘inside the room’ as Netanyahu met with 14 Evangelical leaders before Trump meeting”



https://allisrael.com/huckabee-takes-all-israel-news-inside-the-room-as-netanyahu-met-with-14-evangelical-leaders-before-his-meetings-with-trump