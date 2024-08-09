The U.S. has reportedly warned Iran that a retaliatory attack on Israel for the recent killing of a senior Hamas leader in Tehran would pose a serious risk to Iran’s economy and government, and could escalate the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

A U.S. official told The Wall Street Journal that the U.S. has conveyed to Iran that the risk of major escalation is extremely high if it proceeds with a retaliatory attack.

The official added that Tehran has been informed of the “serious risk of consequences for Iran’s economy and the stability of its newly elected government” if it pursues such actions.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran late last month. Israel was immediately blamed for the killing, following its vow to target Haniyeh and other Hamas leaders in response to the terrorist group’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in 1,200 deaths and numerous hostages. Haniyeh was in Tehran for the inauguration of Iran’s newly elected president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iran has indicated a desire to retaliate against Israel, though the specifics and timing of a potential attack remain unclear. This contrasts with Iran’s anticipated missile and drone strike on Israel in April, following Israel’s killing of a senior Iranian paramilitary commander in Syria. Another factor is the Iranian proxy group Hezbollah, which has recently intensified attacks on Israel near the Lebanon border.

Earlier this week, Israel reported an airstrike in southern Lebanon that killed four Hezbollah fighters. U.S. officials have emphasized that the warnings to Iran are about the risks of provoking a military response from Israel and exacerbating the conflict, not about potential U.S. military action. These developments come as leaders from Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S. have urged Israel to resume talks with Hamas on Aug. 15.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel will send a negotiating team on Aug. 15 to finalize the details of the Gaza cease-fire framework.