US wants Israel, other nations to help with Ukraine air defense

The U.S. is urging allies, including Israel, to help provide air defense for Ukraine to stop Russian rocket attacks.

The request came after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military struck Ukraine with a strong round of new airstrikes this week that killed more than 20 people.

“What the leadership described that they needed yesterday most was air defense capability,” U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in Brussels on Thursday, according to reporting from Times of Israel.

“What you’re looking at, really, is short-range, low-altitude systems, then medium-range, medium-altitude, and then long-range and high-altitude systems,” U.S. General Mark Milley added.

Austin noted that the protection would not control all airspace above Ukraine, but would help stop missiles and drones attacking civilians.

“That doesn’t control all the airspace over Ukraine, but they are designed to control priority targets that Ukraine needs to protect,” Milley continued.

In addition to missile defense support from the U.S., Germany has offered Iris-T defense systems to protect Ukrainians. The U.K. is also sending AMRAAM missiles that can be fired from American equipment.

Israel, well known for its Iron Dome technology, has been urged to share parts of its defense system with Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously called for Israel to help with air defense, so far with no success.

Russia and Israel have long held strong relations, with Israel seeking to not act in ways that would escalate the military conflict. Tensions have already increased as Russia has pushed to shut down the Jewish Agency in its country, the organization responsible for helping Jewish Russians move to Israel.

The closure was blamed on Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s criticisms of Russia regarding its invasion of Ukraine.

It is unclear if or when Israel will move forward to offer missile defense assistance upon the latest request by the U.S.