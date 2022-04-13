Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott and Indiana Republican Sen. Mike Braun introduced a bill last week to prohibit government funding to Amnesty International after allegations regarding the group’s antisemitic actions.

The bill was introduced following a report by Amnesty International that called Israel an “apartheid state” and a comment from its director claiming Israel “shouldn’t exist as a Jewish state.”

Amnesty International has received more than $2.5 million from the federal government over the past two decades, according to Sen. Scott.

Both Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate condemned the reports. The bill marks the first legal effort in Congress to legislate against the organization. The wording in the proposed bill would make the organization and its employees “ineligible” for any direct government aid.

“Amnesty International has proven itself to be a sham of a ‘human rights’ organization that perpetuates anti-Semitic propaganda and refuses to hold the world’s dangerous and genocidal regimes accountable, like Communist China, Iran, Russia and Venezuela. Just last month, the Amnesty International USA Director said, ‘We are opposed to the idea that Israel should be preserved as a state for the Jewish people,” Scott said in a statement.

“Under no circumstances should American taxpayer dollars subsidize this or any organization that continually acts against U.S. interests and demonizes our great ally, Israel. My bill will cut off Amnesty International from federal funding and relief programs and make it abundantly clear that the United States will not support the radical left’s dangerous anti-Israel agenda. I urge my colleagues to join me in supporting this important bill,” he added.

Braun also affirmed that the U.S. should not use taxpayer funds to support Amnesty International’s antisemitism.

“Israel is such an important ally to the United States, and an organization that uses its platform to undermine their sovereignty should not be receiving U.S. taxpayer funds,” Braun said in a statement.