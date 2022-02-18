A group of nearly 200 House Republicans joined in a letter to President Joe Biden that warned him any nuclear plan with Iran will end the same way as the 2015 agreement under former President Barack Obama.

The Biden administration has participated in ongoing talks in Vienna in an effort to put together a new framework for a nuclear agreement with Iran. The GOP letter condemns the process as both Republicans and Democrats seek political advantage headed into November House midterm elections.

“In recent days, news out of Vienna suggests the Iranian regime is demanding a ‘guarantee’ that US sanctions will never be reimposed so long as they comply with the terms of an agreement regarding their illicit nuclear program,” the letter stated.

“As duly elected representatives of American citizens across the United States, sent to Washington to check and balance the executive branch as established by the separation of powers in our Constitution, we feel compelled to remind you that you do not have the power to provide any such “guarantee.” Indeed, if you forge an agreement with the Supreme Leader of Iran without formal Congressional approval, it will be temporary and non-binding and will meet the same fate as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” the letter added.

The move, led by Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher and Florida Rep. Michael Waltz, adds to a letter from 33 GOP senators earlier in February, who warned they would oppose any Biden administration agreement with Iran if it were not first submitted for a Senate vote.

The letter could undermine efforts by the Biden administration in Vienna. The GOP’s actions continue to communicate that, even if an agreement is reached between Iran and western nations, the US government would not be united in supporting any follow-through with the decision.

The actions by Republicans also seek to show the Biden administration as weak on Iran, along with other foreign policy actions, as the nation looks to vote in the midterms. Along with Biden’s controversial military departure from Afghanistan and struggles to address Russia’s troop buildup along Ukraine’s border, Democrats appear to have no answers to deal with the realities of Iran as it seeks to find a political win on the issue.