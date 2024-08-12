U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered the deployment of additional military assets to Israel following a phone call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday night.

The Defense Department’s readout, released on Monday, detailed that Austin’s decision came after Gallant conveyed concerns about potential Iranian preparations for a major attack against Israel.

The Pentagon announced that the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, including F-35C fighters, has been instructed to accelerate its transit to the Central Command area.

This deployment aims to bolster the existing military presence in the region, which is currently supported by the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group. The USS Georgia, a guided missile submarine, has also been sent to the area to enhance U.S. military capabilities.

During their discussion, Austin and Gallant also focused on the ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza. Both leaders stressed the importance of minimizing civilian casualties and working towards a ceasefire. They also addressed the urgent need to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza, reflecting a shared commitment to humanitarian concerns amidst the conflict.

“Secretary Austin has ordered adjustments to U.S. military posture designed to improve U.S. force protection, to increase support for the defense of Israel and to ensure the United States is prepared to respond to various contingencies,” a Pentagon statement read.

The call between Austin and Gallant highlighted the broader strategic concerns of deterring aggression from Iran, Hezbollah and other Iran-aligned groups in the region. The deployment of additional U.S. forces underscores the critical role of U.S.-Israeli cooperation in maintaining regional stability and addressing escalating threats.