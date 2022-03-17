The U.S. is considering dropping Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) from its terror blacklist, according to a new report.

The designation of the IRGC as a Foreign Terrorist Organization remains a sticking point in the negotiations to renew the 2015 nuclear deal ended by then-President Donald Trump in 2018.

“The IRGC is not only Iran’s most feared military branch, it’s also a powerful political and economic player. The terror designation means that even if Biden lifts nuclear sanctions to return to compliance with the deal, criminal penalties could still be imposed on anyone doing business with individuals or businesses connected to the IRGC,” Axios reported.

The move is hotly contested by Republican leaders who oppose any nuclear agreement with Iran.

“Last week an Iranian official said the IRGC’s removal from the blacklist had been under discussion as far back as June but that the issue had become more complicated after last summer’s election of hardliner Ebrahim Raisi as Iran’s president,” according to the Jerusalem Post.

In February, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued a statement opposing cooperation with Iran.

“At a time when Iran is targeting the United States and our allies across the Middle East, the Biden administration is dismantling sanctions to allow them to build up their nuclear program. Along with unfreezing billions of dollars and looking the other way at Iranian sanctions-busting, restoring civil nuclear waivers for Iran is just one more step the Biden administration is taking toward reviving a weaker version of the catastrophic Obama-Iran nuclear deal,” Cruz wrote.

“President Biden and his officials are also declaring for themselves the ability to ignore requirements written into law mandating that Congress has the opportunity to review and reject their reckless concessions to Iran. This attempt to usurp power from Congress will be met with a sustained and aggressive response,” he added.

If Biden does move forward with the decision, it is unclear what impact it will have. In February 2021, the Biden administration removed Yemen’s Houthi rebels from its list of terror organizations. The decision appeared to have no impact on the group’s actions.