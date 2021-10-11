Minnesota Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a progressive House member of the “Squad,” gave praise to a group that supports ending aid to Israel, Fox News reported on Thursday.

Tlaib expressed her support at an event called “Gaza is Palestine,” hosted by Mohammed El-Kurd, a Palestinian activist who has called for an end of all US funding to Israel. “I don’t feel alone with all of you,” Tlaib said. “I get strength from all of you.”

Tlaib has been a long-time supporter of the BDS movement, one of few in Congress to support the view.

The event was hosted to support Palestinians who died during the recent Gaza war in May. Though many Palestinians and their supporters have blamed Israel for the casualties, the IDF response came after the terrorist group Hamas fired more than 4,000 rockets at civilian targets in Israel.

The event was not the first time Tlaib has come under scrutiny for her remarks against Israel. American Jewish leaders accused Tlaib of making antisemitic comments earlier in August, when she referred to people “behind the curtain” exploiting “the rest of us” from Gaza to Detroit.

During a video conference, Tlaib said, “If you open the curtain and look behind the curtain, it’s the same people that make money and, yes they do, off of racism, off of these broken policies. There is someone there making money.

“They do it from Gaza to Detroit. And it’s a way to control people, to oppress people. And it’s those structures that we continue to fight against,” Tlaib said.

In November 2020, Tlaib called for a Palestinian state “from the river to the sea,” a well- known Arab war cry meaning the elimination of the State of Israel.

“Rashida Tlaib RTs [retweets] out the same message that got Marc Lamont Hill canned from CNN,” tweeted the account for StopAntiSemitism.org. “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free — code for eradicating the State of Israel and its millions of Jews. Reminder — this is a sitting US Congresswoman,” it added.