The US State Department has approved more than $4 billion in weapons sales to Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon announced yesterday.

The deal could include F-16 fighter jets to Jordan for $4.21 billion. Other numbers mentioned include $65 million with the UAE for military equipment and $23.7 million with Saudi Arabia for an information distribution system.

The pending deal has been approved by the State Department and Congress was notified of the possible transaction.

“The proposed sale will provide the Saudi armed forces with the equipment, training, and follow-on support necessary to protect Saudi Arabia, and the region, from the destabilizing effects of terrorism, countering Iranian influence, and other threats,” the Pentagon said in a notice to Congress regarding the Saudi aspect of the deal.

The deal was announced just after Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited a US Naval base in Bahrain on Thursday. Israel, the US and other nations with agreements with Israel in the Middle East have recently ramped up efforts to work together as Iran has continued its threats and nuclear ambitions.

Iran’s proxies have also increased their activity, such as a recent missile launch at the UAE by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen during Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s recent visit.

A number of armed drone attacks have also escalated within the region. During the first week of January, a series of armed drones targeted US troops in Iraq to mark the two-year anniversary of the death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Saudi Arabia has also been a target of drone attacks from Houthis as part of Yemen’s seven-year civil war in the region.

The US, Israel, and other nations in the Abraham Accord have also conducted joint naval exercises in recent months that show an increased urgency for preparations against any Iranian threats.