The US and Israel have created a new team to discuss the possible reopening of the American consulate in Jerusalem. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to discuss the request.

Some Israeli leaders have expressed concerns over reopening the consulate, which they see as an unnecessary intrusion on Israel’s sovereignty. The American Embassy in Israel’s capital has a consular section which already provides services to all.

The new team offers a bridge for discussion without making an immediate decision on the issue. Lapid has noted he plans to wait until at least after the passing of the nation’s budget in November to move forward with discussions.

One concern involves the Biden administration’s planned usage of the consulate. The Biden administration has said it will re-start its outreach to Palestinians that once operated from the location in the eastern part of the capital.

The controversial move would escalate concerns by Israelis who see the move as another fruitless appeasement of the Palestinians in a futile attempt to “resume” the peace process that has been blocked for two decades by Mahmoud Abbas’s refusal to negotiate. Given his record, Abbas could easily be seen as seizing the opportunity to make new claims on Jerusalem.

Whatever evolves, there would be enough controversy to threaten Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s delicately balanced coalition.

Former US president Donald Trump closed the consulate in 2019, after the US Embassy moved from Tel Aviv to the capital. One topic on the discussion team’s agenda is the proposal that a reopened consulate would operate independently from the embassy, a bizarre arrangement that would unique among US embassies worldwide.

The relocation of the embassy was an historic move by the US under Trump. Our organization, Friends of Zion, took part in welcoming the change, one of many moves the former president took in providing support to Israel.

The move also recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital city; a move met with much controversy. Palestinians opposed the move, as did many within Trump’s own administration. However, the move took place, sealing a high level of solidarity between Trump and then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The current political environment has changed greatly since 2019. Instead, leaders in Israel and the US continue to walk much more cautiously in their efforts to maintain strong relations while serving the diverse peoples under their leadership.