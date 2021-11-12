United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield is scheduled to visit Israel starting November 14. She plans to meet with Israeli leaders, as well as representatives from among the Palestinians and Jordan during her six-day visit. The trip will make her the first Biden administration cabinet member to visit the nation since Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has taken office.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield is also scheduled to meet with Israeli counterpart Gilad Erdan as part of the trip. She is not scheduled to meet with Bennett, since the two met at the UN General Assembly, during the prime minister’s recent visit to New York.

Her trip’s goal is to “reinforce the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security and discuss continued US-Israel cooperation at the UN and a full range of regional issues,” her office said in a statement.

Travel plans include stops in Jerusalem and Ramallah, as well as Amman in Jordan.

Thomas-Greenfield has repeatedly stood up for Israel at the UN and has pushed back against the Security Council for its criticisms of Israel.

“This council spends a great deal of time on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which is both understandable and consistent with the agenda. But far too often, the substance of these discussions is centered almost entirely around criticism of Israel and counterattacks,” she has said.

“I sincerely hope that, going forward, council members will do their best to take a more balanced approach. Also, there are other countries and situations in the region that merit Security Council attention and should not be neglected.”