The U.S., along with 21 other nations, joined in condemning the U.N. Human Rights Council on Monday over its anti-Israel bias.

The move followed the release of a report last week by the U.N. human rights group that blamed Israel for “forced displacement, threats of forced displacement, demolitions, settlement construction and expansion, settler violence, and the blockade of Gaza” as “contributing factors to recurring cycles of violence.”

The report was also presented during a Human Rights Council Inquiry mandate last week in Geneva, Switzerland.

The U.S.-led response blasted the claims in the report and their presentation by the U.N.

“The U.S.-initiated declaration is signed by at least 22 countries, including Austria, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom and Brazil, and criticizes the broad authorities bestowed to the inquiry and cites its very existence as evidence of the disproportionate attention that the Human Rights Council dedicates to Israel, a treatment that it seeks to end,” Ynet News reported on Tuesday.

The report is not the first controversy addressed by the U.S. against the U.N. Human Rights Council. In 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, the U.S. left the U.N.’s Human Rights Council, citing its bias against Israel.

The U.S. State Department’s release last week showed strong solidarity with Israel.

“As we have stated repeatedly, we firmly oppose the open-ended and vaguely defined nature of the UN Human Rights Council’s (HRC) Commission of Inquiry (COI) on the situation in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza, which represents a one-sided, biased approach that does nothing to advance the prospects for peace,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

“Israel is the only country subject to a standing agenda item at the HRC and has received disproportionate focus at the HRC compared to human rights situations elsewhere in the world,” the statement added.