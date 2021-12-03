The UN General Assembly passed a new Jerusalem resolution yesterday by a 129 to 11 vote that claims the Temple Mount is exclusively Islamic.

The US opposed the resolution, along with Hungary and the Czech Republic. Albania, Bulgaria, Denmark, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and the United Kingdom abstained.

Instead of acknowledging the Temple Mount as the holiest site in Judaism, the resolution refers to the site only by the Muslim name of al-Haram al-Sharif, or the Noble Sanctuary, considered the third-holiest site in Islam.

The effort is one among many by the UN that has opposed Israel in recent years. As the Anti-Defamation League reported, “In 2015, the HRC published a report on Israel’s 2014 military operation against Hamas in Gaza (Operation Protective Edge), which accused both Israel and Hamas of violations in international law which could amount to war crimes. The report accused Israel of using disproportionate force in Gaza, and not doing enough to prevent civilian casualties. Israel and US rejected the report.”

The ADL also noted that, “In 2016, the HRC ratcheted up its hostility to Israel by passing a resolution calling for the creation of a ‘blacklist’ of companies operating in the West Bank, east Jerusalem, and Golan Heights.”

In 2018, under former president Donald Trump, the US withdrew from the UN Human Rights Council due to the group’s anti-Israel resolutions.

In addition to attacks against Israel, the UN has long supported Palestinian statehood. In 2011, the Palestinian Authority applied for admission to the UN as a member state. The following year, the “State of Palestine” was given non-member observer status.

Despite the UN’s declared efforts claiming to fight antisemitism, the global organization has often supported resolutions and other biased efforts against the Jewish state.