The leader of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) warned on Friday that Iran’s nuclear plans are moving forward quickly and that his group has little monitoring of the latest information.

Rafael Grossi, director of the IAEA, shared the concerns during an interview with Span’s El Pai.

Grossi claimed Iran’s nuclear program “has grown enormously, far beyond what it was in 2015. It is growth that is not only quantitative but qualitative, also with the levels of enrichment.”

“This does not imply that Iran is making a nuclear weapon, but no country that does not have warlike projects enriches at that level, at 60 percent,” Grossi told the outlet.

Earlier in the week, the Iranian head of the strategic council of foreign relations, Kamal Kharazi, told Al Jazeera Iran that the nation has the capability to manufacture nuclear weapons. Kharazi added that weapons have not been built due to following the Iran Supreme leader’s policy that bans weapons of mass destruction.

The report comes as efforts between Western nations and Iran to restart a 2015 nuclear deal have come to a halt. The plan ended in 2018 when then-President Donald Trump removed the U.S. from the deal following multiple violations of the agreement by Iran.

During President Joe Biden’s recent trip to Israel, he signed the Jerusalem Proclamation with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid that agreed the two nations would not allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Further complicating matters this week was a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tehran with Iran’s leaders. The event also included Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdogan in attendance. The three leaders reportedly met to discuss the situation in Syria, though other matters were likely part of the discussion.