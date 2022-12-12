British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plans to visit Israel for the first time as the nation’s leader next year, he announced on Sunday.

Sunak expects to travel to Israel as part of the nation’s 75th year as a modern state, according to his at the Conservative Friends of Israel’s annual lunch in London.

The new prime minister took office after Liz Truss stepped down after the nation’s shortest period of leadership, ending her time as prime minister after just weeks.

Truss had announced plans to move the British Israelis embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Sunak has since scrapped the plans, saying there was no current plan to move the embassy.

During a Conservative Friends of Israel meeting last summer, Sunak reportedly claimed there was a strong case to move the embassy, but argued that the process was easier said than done.

The U.S. moved its embassy to Jerusalem in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump. Four other nations, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Kosovo, also have embassies in Jerusalem.

Honduras, which moved its embassy to Jerusalem in 2021, has reportedly considered moving back to Tel Aviv following a switch in its nation’s leadership. So far, no definite decision has been made.

“The issue of moving the embassy to Tel Aviv has already been discussed with President (Castro) and is a topic of interest to her, as well as maintaining a balanced relationship with the other Arab countries and Israel,” Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina said in a statement in August.

Other countries, including Paraguay and Romania, have considered a move since the U.S. made the decision to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv in 2018. Many European nations have been reluctant to discuss a switch due to pressure from the United Nations and its anti-Israel bias.