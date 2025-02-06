A 29-year-old man from the UK has admitted to a series of antisemitic social media posts in which he expressed support for Hamas, the Palestinian militant group designated as a terrorist organization. Zakir Hussain, who was facing trial at the Old Bailey, changed his plea on the first day of proceedings, acknowledging guilt to 11 charges, including supporting Hamas and Hezbollah.

Hussain’s social media activity included celebrating the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of over 1,000 people. In one post, he called the day “beautiful.” Additionally, Hussain wrote disturbing comments threatening Jewish individuals in the UK. One post read: “We are hunting them for fun in the UK,” while another invited Jews in London to “come out and stand up for your religion.”

The case highlights a rising concern in the UK over antisemitic rhetoric and violence, especially in the wake of increased tensions surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict. According to a recent survey, over 50% of Jews in the UK are contemplating leaving the country due to rising antisemitic incidents.

Hussain’s actions further fuel the debate over the growing threat of hate speech in online spaces and the difficulty in balancing free expression with national security concerns. The trial is ongoing, but the case has already drawn attention to the challenges facing law enforcement in tackling online extremism and hate crimes in the UK.

February 6, 2025, comment on NEWSREAL article By Robert Spencer, “UK Muslim ‘We hunt Jews for fun in the UK’ “ https://www.newsrael.com/posts/25qeff5rrep