U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) have called on Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to address the role of so-called Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards in facilitating antisemitic boycotts of Israel that would fall under the purview of the Office of Antiboycott Compliance within the Department of Commerce.

The letter specifically cites practices by Morningstar Inc. a U.S.-based financial services firm. Sustainalytics produces ratings and analysis based on ESG.

“Advocates of economic warfare against Israel have increasingly sought to use ESG criteria as pretexts for boycott advocacy. Companies that rely on ESG ratings in their business decisions have minimal transparency into the details let alone motivations behind how the ratings were set,” the senators wrote.

“The practice introduces exposure to American anti-boycott laws along the entire chain, and most acutely for the firms opaquely designing and setting the ESG criteria,” the letter added.

Cruz and Blackburn expressed concern that the government is not monitoring Morningstar and similar companies to oppose antisemitism related to BDS (boycott, divestment, sanctions) of Israel.

“We are concerned that… the Commerce Department is not sufficiently engaging Morningstar and similar companies. The ratings and implicit advocacy from Sustainanalytics come remarkably close to blackletter violations of prohibitions described at the federal level by the EAR and in laws of states such as Texas,” they wrote.

“The Commerce Department, both generally and as the agency housing the Office of Antiboycott Compliance, is charged with ensuring American companies are aware of these risks and working with them to mitigate and end any exposure. It is also charged with insuring the integrity of those federal prohibitions, as necessary.”

A press release regarding the letter from Sen. Cruz noted that a 2020 quarterly report prepared for Erste Asset Management, Sustainalytics used data from organizations that have promoted antisemitic boycotts against Israel.