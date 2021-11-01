A week ago, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he instructed his foreign minister to expel 10 ambassadors, due to calls from many nations to free a prisoner jailed since 2017. The Turkish leader reportedly announced, “These people will come to understand Turkey,” adding they “should either understand Turkey or leave.”

The list of ambassadors includes the US, one of the nations advocating for the release of businessman Osman Kavala, accused of funding protests against the government. The others are France, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Canada, Sweden, the Netherlands, Norway, and New Zealand.

If Erdogan does go through with the move, it would seriously escalate the fragile diplomatic situation in the region. Kavala, like many other dissidents in Turkey, was accused of funding protests, including a coup against Erdogan in 2016. Kavala has pleaded not guilty, but remains in jail as the case continues in court.

Most of the nations under threat of removal are NATO members. The move would signal another push against Western powers, as Erdogan’s relations with Russia advance.

Regardless of the recent issue, US President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with Erdogan in Glasgow to discuss a failed bid to buy F-35 jet fighter/bombers. Erdogan is reportedly seeking $1.4 billion in compensation after the US sought to remove Turkey from NATO for attempting to buy a missile defense system from Russia.

Turkey’s relations with nations in the Middle East have waned as well. Turkey has also been closely connected at times with Hamas, leading to challenging relations with Israel. Earlier in October, reports of Turkey arresting “spies from Israel” surfaced. Israeli Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee leader Ram Barak denied the reports. None of the published names of the alleged spies was from Israel. However, the headline once again revealed the rocky relationship between the two nations.

In May, Erdogan called for Muslim nations to unite against Israel during the 11-day war with Hamas in Gaza. He even referred to Israel as a “terror state” for its police response to terrorists using the Al-Aqsa Mosque as place to store weapons and launch rock-throwing attacks on Jews praying at the Western Wall below.