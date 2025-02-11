In a recent Fox News interview, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that the United States will reach a deal with Iran to prevent the country from acquiring a nuclear weapon. Trump suggested that Iran, weakened by military setbacks, is eager to negotiate. He also emphasized his preference for a diplomatic resolution over military action, despite speculation that Israel might strike Iran’s nuclear sites with U.S. approval.

Trump reiterated that he would prefer a deal where Iran’s nuclear program is closely monitored and verified. He dismissed the notion of bombing Iran and instead advocated for a diplomatic approach, stating, “I’d much rather do a deal.”

Trump also addressed Israel’s covert operations, specifically its attack on Hezbollah pagers, which caused significant disruption. He acknowledged the operation and its effectiveness in damaging Hezbollah’s leadership, and he pointed out how crippling Hezbollah has limited Iran’s ability to project force and threaten other nations through their terrorist proxy.

The president also defended his decision during his first term in office to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), arguing it was flawed and would have expired, allowing Iran to legally pursue nuclear weapons. Trump reiterated his stance that Iran should never be allowed to develop nuclear weapons, viewing it as a significant threat due to the country’s militant policies.

Trump emphasized that diplomatic negotiations—rather than military action—remain the preferable option for addressing Iran’s nuclear ambitions. But some means of preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear power must be found, because that poses an existential threat not just to Israel but the entire Middle East. President Trump has seen more than enough evidence of Iran’s willingness to attack other nations. He noted that his administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign aims to reduce Iran’s oil exports to zero and curb its nuclear developments.