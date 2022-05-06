Three Israelis were killed and others were injured in a terror attack that involved an axe and a knife, according to eyewitnesses.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening as Israel ended its Independence Day.

One Palestinian terrorist with an axe and another with a knife attacked several people at a park and nearby roadside in the city of Elad.

The names of the three men killed in the attack were released on Friday morning. They included Yonatan Havakuk, 44, Boaz Gol, 49, and Oren Ben Yiftah, 35. The three fathers leave behind 16 orphans.

Havakuk and Gol each leave behind five children, while Yiftah, from Lod, leaves behind six children.

As of Friday morning, Israeli security forces are continuing their manhunt for the two suspects. The two suspects include As’ad Alrafa’ani, 19, and Sabhi abu Shakir, 20, both from Rumana near the Jenin.

In addition to the three victims, doctors continue to assist those injured in the attack. Two people were reportedly undergoing operations on Thursday night.

“Our enemies have embarked on a murderous campaign against Jews wherever they are,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said following the attacks. “Their goal is to break our spirit – but they will fail. We will lay our hands on the terrorists and their accomplices, and they will pay the price. I convey my deepest condolences to the families of those killed.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also condemned the terror incident in a statement.

“We vehemently condemn the terrorist attack in Elad, Israel, which killed at least three and wounded many others. This was a horrific attack targeting innocent men and women, and was particularly heinous coming as Israel celebrated its Independence Day,” Blinken wrote.

“Our hearts are with the victims and loved ones of those killed, and we wish those injured a speedy recovery. We remain in close contact with our Israeli friends and partners and stand firmly with them in the face of this attack. May the memory of those who passed be a blessing,” he added.