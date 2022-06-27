Nefesh B’Nefesh, along with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and other partners, is preparing for more than 2,000 immigrants from the U.S. and Canada to move to Israel this summer.

The organization’s Aliyah flights are restarting after a long-time pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan includes 10 Aliyah flights, in addition to individual travelers.

“We are extremely excited to resume our charter Aliyah flight once again and are looking forward to welcoming thousands more Olim to Israel this coming summer as we celebrate our 20th anniversary of operation,” Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh, said, according to Israel National News.

“We are humbled by the strength and resilience of all the Olim who continue to make Aliyah on an ongoing basis and remain committed to assisting them at every stage of the process as they settle into their new homes in Israel,” he added.

The group notes that it has helped to welcome more than 70,000 Jews return to Israel over the last 20 years, a number it hopes will continue to grow.

“Aliyah to Israel is the cornerstone in realizing the Zionist dream and in our continued return to the land of our forefathers. Despite the many challenges faced by newcomers, the State of Israel is the national home for each and every Jew,” Yaakov Hagoel, Chairman of the World Zionist Organization and Acting Chairman of the Executive of The Jewish Agency for Israel, said regarding the report.

“I congratulate Nefesh B’Nefesh for working tirelessly for the immigration and integration of new Olim and call on the entire Israeli nation to unite around these new Olim and assist them in their acclimation and absorption into Israeli society,” he added.