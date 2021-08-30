I love what I’m writing to you about something extremely important — the amazing growth of the prayer movement globally. Today we have Jerusalem Prayer Team members all over the world. Shockingly, we have more than 10 million in Muslim countries.

But I want to talk to you about something that’s really burdening me, and I’m sure it will concern you. We have 621,206 Jerusalem Prayer Team members in Afghanistan. Yes, I want to say that again: in Afghanistan. How is that possible? Afghanistan is a Muslim country.

But here’s what’s been happening there. Muslims have been coming to Christ all over the Muslim world in massive numbers, and in Afghanistan thanks to evangelical soldiers that were stationed there who shared their faith. We had thousands of them in Afghanistan over the past 20 years, in addition to Christian missionaries who risk their lives to share the gospel there. Many worship in house-churches because of the danger.

Now we have an opportunity that’s been presented to me just 48 hours ago to help them, and I want to say yes. I’m asking you to say yes, also. Over the years, I’ve gone into very dangerous places to minister to suffering people. I was on one of the first planes to Mexico after the earthquake that devastated the city.

No one would have believed what I saw. I was digging buried people out with my hands. Everyone was fleeing as I was driving into the apocalyptic zone.

I was in Somalia when the terrorists shot down the Black Hawk helicopter. Al Qaeda attempted to kill me and was chasing me to the Mogadishu airport. I prayed for a miracle.

And as I raced into the airport, a twin-engine plane was landing. The pilot saw me running and called down from the cockpit window, “Where are you going?” I said anywhere you’ll take me. He opened the door and I jumped in. He saved my life.

I was on the same mission in Lebanon, ministering to the Marines stationed in Beirut — the night before they were blown up, passing out Bibles to all of them.

And the same thing in Iraq during the Persian Gulf War, going into a valley whose Kurds had been gassed by Saddam Hussein, bringing blankets and medicine and sharing the gospel.

One day I preached and felt the Lord said to preach about the king of Nineveh repenting. When I made an altar call, an old man was the first one to the front. My interpreter looked at me and started weeping.

I said, what’s going on? He said, this man is the sheikh of Nineveh, who has just accepted Christ as his Savior. I had no idea. Because of that, I was invited to a state visit by President Barzani of Kurdistan.

My heart’s cry right now is for our Jerusalem Prayer Team members in Afghanistan, Bible believing Afghans who have come to the Lord Jesus Christ. A very important source has communicated with me that he’s been able to build a pathway to safety for war-stricken orphans and families at risk as Jesus followers in Afghanistan.

His own father and brother, born again believers, were murdered by the Taliban. He is in hiding right now. The Taliban has so far targeted more than 400 villages, searching for underground Bible-believing Christians. Many of these are our prayer team members.

The Taliban has notified village leaders they’re coming to find Jesus followers. The girls will be raped and forced into marriage with jihadist Taliban terrorists. Many of those girls as young as 12. The boys will be enlisted as child soldiers and any adult who resists will be beheaded.

Every one of these precious believers deserves our prayers and our support. To think prayer team members are going to be targeted for assassination only because they’re Bible believers is heartbreaking.

As I mentioned to you, God has provided an open door whereby we can help these precious believers. I cannot discuss the details for security reasons. But I can assure you that it’s an extremely credible source.

In addition to the state of our Afghan members, it recently became known that there is one other Bible believer facing uncertainty under the new Taliban government. He is the only Jew left in Afghanistan. He’s the caretaker of the only synagogue and says he will not leave because he believes God wants him to stay.

He’s been imprisoned several times by the Taliban. But he’s not afraid. I would also like to give a gift to help this precious man and synagogue. May God richly bless you.

Mike Evans is the executive editor of the Jerusalem World News. He’s an award-winning journalist and a #1 New York Times bestselling author of 108 books. He is the founder of the Jerusalem Prayer Team, the largest pro-Israel social network platform in the world, with 74 million Facebook followers. Evans is also the founder of the Ten Boom Holocaust Museum in Holland and the Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem. The late Shimon Peres, the ninth president of Israel, was the founding chairman. The Friends of Zion award has been given to more than 20 world leaders, including two U.S. presidents.