A top Sudanese official has told Israeli media it will be difficult to “publicly demonstrate” its agreement with the Abraham Accords until there is a White House signing ceremony.

This month marks the one-year anniversary of the signing of the Accords in Washington, under the sponsorship of former president Donald Trump. The agreement was signed by leaders from Israel, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates.

Both Sudan and Morocco joined the Accords later, but without a similar White House ceremony. In addition, Kosovo later agreed to a separate deal that would include moving the Serbian Embassy to Jerusalem.

The agreement with Sudan was signed in January, when then-US treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin visited the capital, Khartoum. Leaders from Sudan did not attend the online one-year anniversary marking the signing of the Abraham Accords.

The normalization agreements among Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain have received much media attention. In contrast, the agreement with Sudan has been given far less attention. In addition to being a latecomer, another difference may be Sudan’s economy.

Both the UAE and Bahrain offer significant partnership opportunities, which enhance the economies of both nations. In contrast, Sudan ranks among the world’s lowest-ranking economies. Further, tourism opportunities touted by the other three nations would unlikely apply to Sudan, a nation considered to be a high risk for international travelers, after years of civil war.

On the bright side, Sudan’s affiliation has the benefit of adding another nation previously hostile to Israel to a peace agreement with Israel. Alongside Egypt, Jordan, and those involved in the Abraham Accords, Morocco is in the process of normalizing relations with the Jewish state. The Middle East is trending toward a new future with increased stability.

Another indication of growing stability is the growing coalition of nations that oppose the Iranian government’s extremism and unrelenting march toward a nuclear bomb. Teheran’s ongoing hostile rhetoric and nuclear development has led to a wide variety of nations seeking ways to thwart the rogue nation’s plans.

Iran’s support of worldwide Islamist terrorism — especially the violence it funds and the arms it supplies to the terrorist groups Hezbollah and Hamas — is no less a danger than its pursuit of a nuke. The 11-day Gaza War in May, during which Gaza terrorists fired over 4,000 rockets at Israel’s civilians, is a clear example of the damage Hamas can inflict with Iran’s support.

Israel certainly would like to see Sudan formally join the Abraham Accords. Meanwhile, the new leaders of Israel and the US are already working to meet this new set of challenges. President Joe Biden last week hosted Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the White House, beginning the process that hopefully will lead to greater stability in the Middle East.