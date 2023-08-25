Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio has conveyed the nation’s intention to open an embassy in Jerusalem and formally recognize the city as the capital of Israel during a conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Friday morning.

In an effort to enhance the bilateral relationship between the two nations, President Bio expressed his government’s readiness to establish an Embassy of Sierra Leone in Jerusalem, as confirmed by a statement from Bio’s office shared on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Currently, there are only four countries with embassies situated in Jerusalem: the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, and Kosovo. Several other nations have pledged to do the same, with Paraguay joining this commitment earlier this month.

Additionally, Papua New Guinea is expected to inaugurate its embassy in Jerusalem in September. However, the majority of the international community does not officially recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and maintains that east Jerusalem—territories situated beyond the pre-1967 borders—should serve as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

The Israeli government has been persistently advocating for diplomatic recognition of Jerusalem as its undivided and perpetual capital. Minister Cohen reiterated this stance, affirming that Jerusalem remains a primary focus on the state of Israel’s political agenda.

Minister Cohen expressed his satisfaction with President Bio’s declaration, sharing in a statement, “I was pleased to learn from the President of Sierra Leone about his intention to establish an embassy in Jerusalem.” Cohen noted that he has committed himself to doubling the number of embassies in Jerusalem and believes he is progressing towards accomplishing that objective.

Israel and Sierra Leone initiated diplomatic relations in 1961, yet the West African country has not yet established an embassy in Israel. However, this recent move signals a strengthening of ties between the two nations, which have a shared history of diplomatic engagement. The commitment to establish an embassy in Jerusalem not only reflects Sierra Leone’s support for Israel but also underscores the city’s significance as a focal point of international diplomatic discourse.