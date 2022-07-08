The parties committed to former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could hold 61 seats in the Knesset in the upcoming election, enough to put Netanyahu back in the leadership of Israel.

The Panels Politics poll is the first since the announcement of a new November election. It’s also perhaps the strongest indication to date that Netanyahu could find the votes to return to his former role.

“With nearly four months remaining before Israelis head to the polls on November 1, anything can change. And while Israel’s opinion polls can often be unreliable, they do influence the decision-making of politicians and voters, particularly in the run-up to the deadline when party lists must be finalized,” the Times of Israel wrote (https://www.timesofisrael.com/poll-shows-netanyahu-led-bloc-winning-61-seats-enabling-government-formation).

“Friday’s poll predicted that the right-wing Yamina and the left-wing Meretz — both members of the current coalition — will fall below the electoral threshold required to enter the Knesset,” it added.

Following the Likud party’s lead, interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party ranked second in the poll. The Religious Zionism party ranked third with 10 seats. Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party ranked fourth with nine seats in the poll.

The poll follows the unity government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett being dissolved after gridlock in the government. The move has led to the fifth national election for Israel in just three and a half years.

Many Israelis are concerned that no majority will win during the upcoming election. The desire for a clear decision could be of benefit to Netanyahu, though opposing parties have continued to push for other options.

Bennett has already stated he will not run in the new election. The move leaves Lapid and Gantz as Netanyahu’s top contenders in what may shape up as a three-way battle down the stretch to the new November election.