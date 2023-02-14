Despite a growing number of antisemitic attacks reported in 2022, the number is well below the true total, according to a new report.

The American Jewish Committee’s newly released “State of Antisemitism in America” report showed a strong contrast between the reported numbers of antisemitic attacks and its survey’s findings.

“Per the report, 89% of Jewish and 68% of non-Jewish respondents said antisemitism is at least somewhat of a problem in America today. Forty-three percent of Jews and 22% of non-Jews said it was a very serious problem. Eleven percent of Jews and 24% of non-Jews said antisemitism is not much of a problem or not at all a problem in America,” Jewish News Syndicate reported.

“Jewish and non-Jewish respondents were also divided on the degree to which U.S. antisemitism has increased in the past five years. Among Jews, 43% said it has increased a lot and 39% said it increased somewhat (total of 82%), compared to 16% of non-Jews saying it has increased a lot and 31% saying somewhat (total of 47%),” it added.

Sadly, 38% of all American Jews claimed to change their behavior in the last year due to fear of antisemitism, according to the report.

The report comes as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, the first Jew to serve as the spouse of a vice president, has addressed antisemitism, including a recent trip to Europe to address the topic.

In addition, President Joe Biden has spoken out against the issue during his time in office, despite some Democrats such as Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) who have expressed support through antisemitic remarks.

Omar was recently voted off the House Foreign Affairs committee due to both previous antisemitic and anti-American criticisms. The congresswoman alleged that the removal was due to racism or targeting women of color.