Few understand that the wars of the 21st century are economic wars, media wars, ideological wars, and ultimately proxy wars, virtual and invisible. By the time the war is won or lost, democracies respond and are in essence irrelevant.

Putin has fought an economic war and he’s won. The price of oil has skyrocketed, thanks to Putin. He is making hundreds of billions of dollars of profit off of the Ukrainian crisis. Whatever sanctions are put on Putin will be minor compared to the profits he’s making, and will continue to make if he presses Ukraine harder.

Putin has also won an ideological war. He has become perceived as the most powerful leader on the planet at this present moment in the eyes of many. He has control of virtually all the media and the governments of the world as they submit in an attempt to appease him and avoid war on the ground.

This view feeds Russian pride and weakens democracies like Ukraine, putting them into a state of panic and vulnerability, especially as they see other superpowers refusing to stand by them militarily. Putin does not have to attack Ukraine to win. He’s already winning.

He could easily withdraw his troops and utilize proxies or mercenaries to destabilize Ukraine, causing it to implode from within the same way he’s trying to do with cyberattacks.

In fact, a Tuesday cyberattack on Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, most likely from Russia, showed exactly that. There is no need to invade when Russia has the ability to control the nation’s electronic powers from a keyboard hundreds of miles away.

Putin has also won the media war. He who defines the terms controls the debate. Putin has defined all the terms on the chessboard. All the other players have surrendered to him as King Putin. Perception is reality. It’s not necessarily truth.

Putin’s war will likely be replicated by other tyrants throughout the world. It’s a test of the world’s democracies and they have failed the test by refusing to maintain moral clarity during difficult times.