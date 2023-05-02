Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s shared remarks Monday at the opening of the Knesset summer session and the special session in honor of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“The first and most urgent challenge is the joint effort by Israel and the US to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. The IDF and the US Armed Forces recently completed the largest military exercise in the history of Israel and for this I would like to thank the Biden administration,” Netanyahu said, according to a news release from the prime minister’s office.

“We correctly view the threat emanating from the fanatic regime in Iran, which threatens not only Israel but also the US and the entire free world,” he added. “The need to block the nuclear arming of Iran will continue to be at the top of Israel’s priorities during the Knesset summer session, as will our determination to confront Iran’s regional proxies. We will not allow Iran to place a noose of terrorism around us – not in Syria, not in Lebanon, not in Gaza, and not in Judea and Samaria. We will not allow Iran to entrench itself militarily on our borders and we will do everything to prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons.”

McCarthy also shared his gratitude, emphasizing the special relationship between Israel and the U.S.

“Thank you, my friend. It is an honor. As Speaker, this is my first trip overseas as speaker, and it’s on purpose that I came to Israel, because there is no greater ally to America than Israel.

And to be able to say to my longtime friend, the prime minister, just your leadership, your character and your courage – you inspire us in America as well. You’re right about our resolution honoring 75 years of Israel. I mean, we’re proud of the history that 11 minutes after you became a country, that America recognized you,” McCarthy said during their meeting.

“And our bonds have only grown each and every year. And I look to the next 75 years. The world is better when American and Israel are tighter. The world is safer. I think of what we’ve been able to accomplish,” he added.

McCarthy emphasized Israel as the only democracy in the Middle East, uniquely united with America in liberty.

“Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East. There’s only two countries in the world that were conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all people are equal. And as we continue to grow that, I think the world will be safer, be stronger and our children will have a much beautiful world in the future,” McCarthy added.