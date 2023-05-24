Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited an IDF Intelligence base Tuesday, together with the Head of IDF Intelligence, Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva, and additional commanders.

Netanyahu received an in-depth briefing on the efforts being made in various fields regarding the Iranian threat; he was also presented with the daily efforts to thwart terrorism in Judea and Samaria.

The prime minister also reviewed the intelligence information that was gathered and which enabled the targeting of the senior Islamic Jihad commanders during Operation Shield and Arrow.

“I have just finished visiting one of our intelligence bases and I leave very encouraged. Israel has opened a gap against all of our enemies and it has done so with a combination of human intelligence and artificial intelligence. What I saw here is that the future is already here today. So let all of our enemies know – we are far ahead of you,” he said, according to a news release from the prime minister’s office.

Netanyahu was also briefed on the “Bridges” project, the goal of which is to provide technological knowledge to pupils from the periphery.

Also participating in the visit were National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi, Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Tzachi Braverman and Prime Minister’s Military Secretary Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil.

Netanyahu also met Tuesday at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja.

The prime minister received from Ambassador Al Khaja a letter from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and UAE Vice-President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum officially inviting him to participate in the UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai this November.

Netanyahu thanked Ambassador Al Khaja for the invitation as part of the ongoing and growing collaboration between the two nations that were both part of the original Abraham Accords signed in 2020.