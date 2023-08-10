Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara engaged in a telephone conversation with Hagit Rhein, a bereaved mother, following her poignant remarks at the memorial ceremony for her late son, Major Benaya Rhein. During the ceremony, she spoke against refusal to serve in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and emphasized the importance of unity within the nation.

Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his admiration for Hagit’s heartfelt words in the struggle against refusal to serve, underscoring its significance for the nation’s existence. He assured her of widespread support from the Israeli people and emphasized the importance of her continued efforts for the country’s future.

“Hagit, we were very moved by your truly convincing remarks on the struggle against refusal to serve, which is, in effect, a struggle for the existence of our state, and who but you could say these things with power and from the depths of your soul,” Netanyahu said.

“We want to tell you that many among the Israeli people are with you and want you to continue. This is important to us all and to the future of our country,” he added.

Hagit Rhein expressed her appreciation for the Prime Minister’s call, acknowledging the alignment of her sentiments with his words. She shared that her emotional speech was a sincere expression from her heart, conveyed each year at her son’s gravesite. Despite not expecting the public response, she maintained her dedication to the cause, continuously engaging with the Chief-of-Staff on this matter.

Hagit emphasized the unity among individuals, even in their disagreements, and the shared external challenges that bind them together. Sara Netanyahu commended Hagit’s courage and expressed her agreement with the sentiments shared, adding that Benaya would undoubtedly be proud of his mother’s resilience.

Prime Minister Netanyahu offered his support and openness for future communication, praising Hagit’s bravery in the face of adversity and lies. He commended her courage as an essential trait, highlighting her integrity in the midst of challenges. He conveyed his best wishes to her and her family, expressing gratitude for their shared memory of Benaya.