Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared remarks over the weekend sharing condolences with fallen soldiers and speaking to the families of hostages.

“I would like to open with heartfelt condolences to the families of our heroic soldiers who have fallen in the Gaza Strip. We all embrace the families with boundless love and we all salute the fallen heroes. They fought for us all, to defend our home, and thanks to them our lives are assured. May their memories be blessed and may G-d avenge them,” the prime minister stated.

“Today I also saw the march of the hostages’ families. I would like to tell the hostages’ families: We are marching with you. I am marching with you. The entire people of Israel are marching with you. Your loved ones are in our hearts and before our eyes constantly,” he added. “Concerning the hostages, there are many unsubstantiated rumors, many incorrect reports. I would like to make it clear: As of now, there has been no deal. But I want to promise: When there is something to say – we will report to you about it.”

Netanyahu also addressed achievements during the war with Hamas.

“Citizens of Israel, until now in the war, we have achieved much: We have eliminated thousands of terrorists. We have eliminated senior commanders. We have destroyed administrative centers. We have destroyed tunnels – and we continue. We will continue onward with full force,” he stated.

The prime minister acknowledged the dedication of IDF soldiers as a key factor in the military’s success.

“These achievements have been attained due to three main items: First – the heroism and sacrifice of our sons and daughters. I have met with the fighting men and women from all corps – sea, land and air and from all of the security services,” he shared.

“I have met fighting women from Caracal and armored units, which have eliminated dozens of terrorists in exemplary combat. I met with the Bedouin Patrol Battalion in which Jews, Bedouin and Christians fight shoulder-to-shoulder in or order to safeguard the home of us all. I met female lookouts, whose colleagues fell on the first day of the war, and with tears in their eyes, who are continuing to watch over us all. Thanks to the brave fighting men and women of the IDF, the ISA and the Israel Police, thanks to the soldiers and commanders of the divisions that have broken through forward into Gaza with supreme heroism, and who are unstoppable – we will win,” he continued.