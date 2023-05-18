Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement on Thursday to celebrate the occasion of Jerusalem Day.

“Citizens of Israel, on Jerusalem Day we again raise Jerusalem above our highest joy. However, the truth is that our people have done this day in day out, year in year out, for hundreds of years: ‘Next year in Jerusalem,’” he stated.

“Indeed, we have returned to our country. By the middle of the19th century, there was already a Jewish majority in Jerusalem. Of course, it took another 100 years until we established our state with Jerusalem as our official capital. It took another 19 years until that fateful day in 1967, when we liberated Jerusalem and reunited it. We reunited it. It broke new horizons. It became a city, a giant metropolis in Israel. We are building it up. We are building in it and we are allowing all of its residents better lives in our eternal capital,” he added.

Recent statistics now show that Jerusalem has over 986,000 residents. It is on track to soon become Israel’s first city of one million people or more.

“We are committed to safeguarding the security of Jerusalem, to ensuring its prosperity and to continuing its momentum. We are also doing this against all of the threats around us, most recently in Operation Shield and Arrow, but constantly. While the threats are certainly not ceasing, our ability to deal confront our enemies, repel them and ensure our security in Jerusalem and throughout our state is a constant struggle; together we can win,” Netanyahu noted.

The prime minister also highlighted the uniqueness of the special day, commenting on Jerusalem as Israel’s capital city for over 3,000 years.

“This is also a splendid day on which to celebrate our return to our eternal capital, which has been our capital for over 3,000 years. There has been nothing like this in the world but it is here, in the center of our world, Jerusalem,” he concluded.