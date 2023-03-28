Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrated a Passover toad today at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem with the office’s staff members.

Netanyahu shared remarks in honor of the event released in a statement from the prime minister’s office on Tuesday.

“We are in the midst of an important debate; we will get past it. You will celebrate Passover. On seder night, you will sit with your families. You will argue a little, not too much, you will reach agreements. This is our goal, to reach agreements, both among you and among ourselves,” he said.

“We need to build up our security because the threats against us have not ceased, but our strength is increasing. We want to expand the circle of peace with our neighbors. We have done an amazing thing here and we are not stopping,” he added.

The prime minister also emphasized the future, noting new plans built upon the historic efforts of the past in Israel.

“We have big plans, with spirit, with effort and with the basic unity that we must not forget, because it has accompanied us for 3,500 years. The path is continuing all the time and we will successfully proceed together, with this unique team,” he stated.

In response to remarks by Employees’ Committee Chairperson Sylvia Mordechai on the need to define the PMO as a unique ministry, Netanyahu also celebrated the unique work.

“You are unique. I think that you do unique work. This is the most important ministry in the country. It coordinates all tasks, obligations, regular work and long-term work. I would like to thank you for the effort throughout the year but certainly on the eve of Passover,” the prime minister added.

Passover officially begins before sundown on Wednesday, April 5 and ends after sunset on April 13.