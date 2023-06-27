Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presided over a meeting of the Housing Cabinet on Tuesday to address the current state of the housing market in light of recent changes resulting from a surge in interest rates within the economy.

According to an official statement from the prime minister’s office, the Cabinet resolved to establish policy objectives for the housing market. These goals include 90,000 residential units for the market, 125,000 residential units for planning purposes, and a target of over 61,000 housing unit marketing transactions to be facilitated by the Israel Land Authority and the Construction and Housing Ministry.

To ensure the continued success of housing marketing endeavors and the availability of affordable apartments for all Israeli citizens, the Cabinet also granted approval for an expansion of grants and subsidies to cover development costs in target price marketing tracks. Consequently, purchasing grants will be raised by NIS 10,000, reaching a total of NIS 50,000.

Additionally, subsidy supplements amounting to NIS 35,000 will be provided to communities meeting the grant conditions. Furthermore, the Cabinet greenlit an expansion of lottery activities for eligible individuals, extending the opportunity to apply for grants of up to NIS 50,000 when purchasing a low-cost apartment, including second-hand units priced below NIS 600,000.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Netanyahu and the attending ministers emphasized the importance of persisting with the policy of removing obstacles, particularly those related to infrastructure development. They also deliberated on a series of practical measures aimed at maintaining the current rate of housing starts, which is outpacing the growth of households.

Prime Minister Netanyahu, speaking in Hebrew, stated, “Lowering housing prices is a primary objective in our battle against the cost of living. One of our missions is to release a substantial number of housing units in local authorities that have already completed the planning process. Mayors have expressed their requirement for infrastructure financing, including sewage, electricity, and water, before granting construction approval. The Finance Ministry, on the other hand, insists on approving infrastructure projects only after construction commences.”

“At my behest,” continued the Prime Minister, “the Finance Minister has expressed his willingness to advance infrastructure financing for mayors, enabling the release of a significant number of residential units for marketing. Additionally, I have instructed that targets for transactions and construction starts in 2024 be presented at our next meeting. I extend my gratitude to the Construction and Housing Minister and the Finance Minister for their contributions, and we have scheduled another meeting within two weeks.”