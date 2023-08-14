Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a meeting Sunday, continuing his consistent engagement with the Defense Minister, the IDF Chief-of-Staff, senior General Staff officers, and the Director of the National Security Council.

The focus of the meeting was on evaluating the readiness and preparedness of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for its various missions, a topic that has been a recurrent concern in recent weeks.

“The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the IDF to maintain its fitness, readiness and cohesion, and for those who are doing both regular and reserve duty. He completely rejected the phenomenon of conditional reserve duty,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement. “Everyone participating in the meeting agreed that disagreements and politics must be left out of the IDF.”

During the meeting, the Defense Minister, the IDF Chief-of-Staff, and high-ranking IDF generals provided a comprehensive briefing to Netanyahu on the current state of the IDF’s fitness, cohesion, and ongoing activities in the field.

In response, the prime minister emphasized the imperative of maintaining the IDF’s continuous preparedness and capability to effectively address any challenge, whether in routine situations or emergencies. He reiterated the significance of upholding the IDF’s high standards of readiness.

The prime minister conveyed his deep appreciation for the dedicated efforts of the IDF in preserving its fitness, readiness, and unity, which play pivotal roles in safeguarding the nation’s security. He specifically acknowledged the contributions of both regular and reserve duty personnel, expressing his unwavering support for their commitment.

In a resolute stance, Prime Minister Netanyahu firmly rejected the notion of conditional reserve duty, asserting the importance of maintaining the core principles of the IDF’s mission and operations.

Collectively, all participants in the meeting concurred on the critical necessity of keeping disagreements and political matters separate from the functioning of the IDF.

The shared consensus underscored the significance of maintaining a unified and focused approach within the IDF, emphasizing that its operations must remain uninfluenced by partisan differences or political considerations.