Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with a delegation of Democratic U.S. senators on Friday in Jerusalem led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Netanyahu stressed the importance of the bipartisan ties between Israel and the U.S. during the time together in the prime minister’s office.

“They discussed the struggle against Iran, as well as the Abraham Accords and the possibilities for expanding them,” according to a statement from Netanyahu’s office.

Also attending the meeting were Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, the Prime Minister’s Chief-of-Staff Tzachi Braverman, National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides.

The meeting occurred as Israel also approved its 2023-2024 budget, with Netanyahu releasing a statement to mark the achievement.

“I would like to thank the ministers and everyone who helped in the effort, the legal teams and the ministerial teams, but above and beyond, the Finance Minister. I had that job; it is not an easy job. You stood up in order to prevent a breach, and this is important,” the prime minister said.

“We want to show that the tradition we have created here in the State of Israel, of a free economy with fiscal and monetary responsibility, and coordination between them, and independence for the Bank [of Israel], are valid for us always, especially at this time. I think that this budget does this and it also does it against the backdrop of the best macroeconomic data that I can remember in all my years on the job,” he added.

Despite concerns over global inflation and threats from Iran, Netanyahu emphasized the strength of the Israeli economy.

“The Israeli economy is strong and steadfast. With the across-the-board support of the ministers today, it is even stronger,” he added as he thanked all those involved in passing the annual budget.