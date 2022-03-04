Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Thursday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could lead to the “total destruction” of the nation if nothing is done to stop the Kremlin’s military actions.

Bennett shared the remarks during a speech at the CyberTech TLV 2022 conference.

“I have participated in five or six different conflicts — as a soldier, as a commander and later on as a Security Cabinet member. [War is] a terrible thing,” the prime minister said. “We in Israel had our fair share of wars and I can tell you one big lesson: wars are easy to start and very difficult to finish.”

Bennett called on the “major players” to act quickly to stop the violence before more damage and loss of life occurs.

“It is the responsibility of the major players in the world to act rapidly to get the two sides out of the battlefield and to the negotiating table,” he said.

The prime minister spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday regarding the conflict. Israel also joined as a co-sponsor with 96 nations at the U.N. to condemn Russia’s military actions.

Despite Bennett’s strong words on Thursday, he did not specifically mention Russia. The prime minister continues to walk a tight line regarding the nation, as Israel has had strong relations with both nations involved in the conflict.

On Thursday, the conflict in Ukraine led to a fire at the nation’s largest nuclear plant, sparking new fears. By Friday morning, the fire was extinguished.

Over 2,000 people have reportedly been killed in Ukraine, with more than one million fleeing the nation since Russia began military attacks. Refugees have largely moved to neighboring Poland and Romania as NATO nations and local agencies seek to provide for their needs.

Israel sent a plane filled with humanitarian assistance this week as well, offering support for the approximately 200,000 Ukrainian Jews in the nation. Ukraine is also home to many Holocaust survivors, plus approximately 2,000 Israeli citizens who lived in the nation when the invasion began.