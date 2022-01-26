Israel’s chief of state, President Isaac Herzog, and his wife, Michal, are scheduled to visit the United Arab Emirates next week in an historic first by an Israeli president. Upon the invitation from Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Herzog’s itinerary includes stops in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and representing Israel at Dubai Expo 2020.

“We have the privilege of making history by making the first visit by an Israeli president to the United Arab Emirates. This important visit comes as the Israeli and Emirati nations are busy laying the foundations of a new shared future,” Herzog said.

“I believe that our bold new partnership will transform the Middle East and inspire the whole region. We are a peace-loving nation, and together we will expand the historic circle of peace of the Abraham Accords and create a better, more tolerant and safer world for our children,” he added.

Israel and the UAE have continued to develop new bridges following the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020 in Washington. Along with Bahrain, the UAE served as part of the first peace agreement between Israel and a Middle East neighbor in nearly 25 years.

The Abraham Accords Peace Institute released a report last week that noted many of the historic accomplishments between the two nations since 2020. For example, on February 14, 2021, the first ever UAE ambassador to Israel, Mohamed al-Khaja. took office. In October, officials from Israel and the six Arab countries with which it has normalized relations met in the UAE for a multilateral conference.

In addition to Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited the UAE in December, marking the first visit by an Israeli prime minister since the signing of the Abraham Accords.

The growing connections also strengthen nations in the region in opposition to Iran’s nuclear development, a concern for all countries within the Middle East and beyond.