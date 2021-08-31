Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday that Israel and the United States intelligence agencies are working to develop a “Plan B” to respond to Iran’s nuclear development if a deal between Iran and the Biden administration stalls, according to a new report.

“The United States and Israel share intelligence information, and the cooperation with the United States in this field is only getting stronger. We are working with them in order to establish a Plan B and to demonstrate that if there is no deal, other activities will begin, as President Biden said,” Gantz stated, according to The Times of Israel on Monday.

The news follows a Friday meeting between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and President Joe Biden to affirm their work together, as well as opposition to Iran building a nuclear weapon.

The meeting took place one day after a suicide bombing outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan killed more than 100 people, including 13 U.S. military personnel.

The local terrorist group ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the bombing. Biden pledged to retaliate on those responsible for the attacks, with a drone strike taking out an alleged ISIS-K leader as the U.S. finishes is evacuation and prepares to leave Afghanistan on Aug. 31.

The Kabul bombing once again emphasized the importance for continued vigilance against rogue attacks. Biden continued to emphasize the U.S. would oppose Iran’s development of a nuclear weapon, affirming its long-standing partnership with Israel.

Despite the strong words, it appears clear the Biden administration remains focused on winding down its presence in the Middle East. After a 20-year presence in Afghanistan, the U.S. will be absent from the nation for the first time since shortly after the tragic events of 9/11.

As America focuses on Afghanistan, Israel continues to strengthen its efforts against Iran. Gantz said that if there is no deal, “we are working to define what Plan B is and start other actions as President Biden said,” according to The Jerusalem Post.

“If Iran reaches a nuclear threshold, I have no doubt that many countries will also try to acquire this capability and it will lead to an arms race that will endanger many countries in the world and not just the Middle East,” Gantz added.

Plan B may appear unclear at the moment, but it’s clear Gantz remains focused on any means necessary to keep Iran from achieving its nuclear ambitions.