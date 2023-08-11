A total of 204 Israeli citizens and individuals eligible for aliyah, Israel’s immigration process, were successfully rescued in a multi-stage operation from two Ethiopian cities, Gondar and Bahir Dar. Four flights were utilized to evacuate these individuals, with 174 coming from Gondar and 30 from Bahir Dar.

The mission was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with various agencies including the Israeli Embassy in Ethiopia, the Prime Minister’s Office, the National Security Council, and the Jewish Agency.

The operation was initiated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who instructed National Security Council Director Tzahi Hanegbi to coordinate the rescue effort. Over the past 24 hours, Israeli officials contacted the citizens in the affected areas, directing them to prearranged meeting points in Gondar and Bahir Dar. Diplomats, Jewish Agency personnel, and Amharic-speaking IDF soldiers were deployed to assist and facilitate the process.

Upon reaching the designated meeting points, the Israeli citizens boarded buses that transported them to the airports in Gondar and Bahir Dar. From there, they were flown to the capital city, Addis Ababa, via specially coordinated flights. The successful execution of this operation demonstrated close collaboration and efficient coordination among various government bodies.

Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his gratitude for the swift and successful execution of the operation, emphasizing Israel’s commitment to its citizens’ safety and well-being. He also extended a warm welcome to the rescued individuals upon their arrival in the State of Israel.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen echoed the sentiment, highlighting the unwavering commitment of Israel to its citizens worldwide. He commended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Israeli Embassy in Ethiopia for their rapid and effective response, emphasizing that the Ministry will continue its efforts to assist Israelis in need.

The evacuated Israelis will temporarily stay in Addis Ababa, where they will decide whether to remain in Ethiopia or return to Israel. The operation showcased the dedication of Israel to ensure the safety and security of its citizens, no matter where they are located around the world.