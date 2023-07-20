Today, an important step was taken by the State of Israel towards its inclusion in the US Visa Waiver Program (VWP).

National Security Adviser and National Security Council Director, Tzachi Hanegbi, announced that Ambassadors Nides and Herzog signed a reciprocity agreement, paving the way for Israel’s acceptance into the VWP. The implementation of this agreement will begin tomorrow, July 20, 2023.

“The reciprocity outline will allow any American citizen to enter Israel, and subsequently when Israel is accepted into the program, will allow Israeli citizens to enter the USA without a visa,” Hanegbi said.

The reciprocity outline is a fundamental requirement for participation in the VWP and applies to all countries seeking to join the program. With this agreement in place, any American citizen will be able to enter Israel, and once Israel is accepted into the program, Israeli citizens will be able to enter the USA without a visa. This reciprocity will apply to all American citizens, including those with dual citizenship and those residing in Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip.

Tzachi Hanegbi emphasized that implementing this principle strengthens the unbreakable bond between Israel and the United States and directly contributes to Israel’s security. This achievement marks an important milestone in fulfilling the American government’s requirements for Israel’s nomination to the VWP.

The successful conclusion of this agreement is the result of dedicated and intensive efforts by many Israeli and American public servants who worked collaboratively for many months. Outgoing Ambassador Tom Nides played a particularly significant role in facilitating this achievement.

The signing of the reciprocity agreement represents a significant advancement for Israel’s participation in the US Visa Waiver Program. It will facilitate travel between the two countries and enhance the relationship between Israel and the United States. As Israel takes this crucial step, it reaffirms its commitment to meeting the necessary requirements for VWP inclusion and reinforces the strong ties between the two nations.