Israel announced new travel bans on Monday that include the US, Canada, and eight other countries, as Omicron cases continue to spread.

The additions add to a growing travel ban that now includes more than 50 countries. A Monday Reuters report reported 134 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Israel, with an additional 300-plus suspected. Current travel restrictions are posted until December 29, though the date could be extended.

Overall numbers for Sunday were more than 1,000 new COVID-19 positive cases. The other nations added to the Israeli travel ban were Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland, and Turkey.

The news comes at a time when the number of travelers during the holiday season is especially high. Travel to and from Israel is generally high at the Christmas season, as tourists seek to visit the nation, while many Israelis travel to visit family and friends internationally. Israelis already out of the country will be required to quarantine for a week upon return to the nation.

Israel already has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. More than four million people have been fully vaccinated, with many also receiving a booster shot. The nation has also been among one of the first countries to vaccinate children as young as five years old.

The new restrictions have already been implemented in similar ways in many countries in Europe. As many prepare for holiday travel, a growing percentage of the world will again face lockdowns and restrictions that will interrupt typical travel schedules.

Israel has not yet announced new restrictions for schools or workplaces. In Europe and North America, some universities have already announced a change to remote learning at least through January to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.