The New Hampshire House of Representatives has condemned antisemitism in a new statement following a controversy regarding a social media post by Democratic Rep. Maria Perez, who referred to Israel as an “apartheid state” and claimed in a tweet that “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

The New Hampshire legislators stated: “Since taking our oath of office in December, we have been made aware of insensitive and unacceptable antisemitic social media posts of three NH House Representatives. We firmly agree that any form of hate speech – antisemitism, racism, bigotry – has no place in our society. Unequivocally, it is unacceptable that any member of this historic legislative body is involved in

perpetuating hate in any form.

“In an age where information is freely shared and circulated on-line, with little discernment, it is disappointing to see how quickly hate speech and intolerance are spread and amplified. With the recent incidents concerning antisemitic propaganda, we have heard from countless members of the NH Jewish community as well as the Jewish membership in the House, asking us to speak out against this behavior,” the statement added.

The statement offered a strong and appropriate response to the matter. Despite widespread American support for Israel, individual lawmakers have increasingly made statements with either antisemitic or anti-Israel bias over the past year.

Most notably, House Democrats known as the Squad have spoken out in opposition to Israel, especially during the Gaza War, equating the actions of Hamas bombing innocent Israelis with the actions of the Israel Defense Forces.

