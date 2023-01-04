Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to soon release a plan to freeze prices on some utilities and property taxes, according to a report by Israel Hayom.

The report comes as inflation has soared in Israel following the rollback of pandemic restrictions from COVID-19.

Netanyahu is looking to freeze some of the prices right away. Among the areas noted in the report include electricity, property taxes and water.

The changes could provide immediate relief for Israelis seeking to cope with the quickly rising prices over the past year. The plan would also allow citizens to keep more of their income to spend on other areas, effectively boosting the economy through the plan.

The effort to freeze certain utilities and taxes is estimated at NIS 3 billion (app. $852 million).

In addition to the price freeze efforts, the new administration is looking at plans to provide help to low-income families and to offer tax credits to help Israeli families. The efforts could also include expanding free education up through the age of 3 years old, according to reports.

Netanyahu also addressed the cost of living issues during his Tuesday remarks to the nation’s Cabinet.

“We are united in the fight against the cost-of-living. We will take action to alleviate the situation for Israeli citizens who have absorbed steep price increases in the past year. Last night, I held a preliminary economic discussion with the Finance Minister, the Economy Minister and Prof. Avi Simhon about the immediate emergency steps that we will take on this matter in the coming days,” he said.

The prime minister also expressed confidence in working with surrounding nations to expand peace in ways that will help the people of Israel.

“We are united in expanding the circle of peace, which I am certain also unites every Israeli citizen. We are also determined to deepen the existing peace agreements with six Arab countries and add to them historic breakthroughs with additional Arab countries in the region,” he added.